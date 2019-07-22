"No parking" signs approved for Airline Road

Big 18-wheeler trucks are an everyday sight on West Texas roads but in Midland County along one road the trucks will no longer be able to park.

The Midland County Commissioners met this morning and approved “no parking signs” to be put up along Airline Road.

The Commissioners all agreed these signs are needed in order to keep semi-trucks away and the people in Midland County safe.

“We are trying to tackle all the parking that is happening in our right a-ways. It is becoming very dangerous for the line of sight for anyone. Maybe at the corner trying to turn, maybe if people are coming up and down the road there may be 18-wheelers that are too close to the road,” said Commissioner Sanchez.

Commissioner Sanchez said the signs have been ordered and should be up sometime next

