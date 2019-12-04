No fatal wrecks on State Highway 128 since becoming a safety corridor

New Mexico State Highway 128 has been called one of the most dangerous areas in the Permian Basin where nearly a dozen people have died in fatal wrecks this year.

However, the New Mexico State Police are finally turning things around.

Since October, that 50 mile stretch of road has become a safety corridor.

That means more patrols along the highway who will hand out doubled fines for any violations they spot.

It seems to have done the trick with zero fatalities reported since officers stepped up their patrols.

“It affects everyone down there,” New Mexico State Police Captain Lance Bateman said. “So, they take stock in that and we want to see people go home to their families at night. I think that lends credit to our officers and the hard work that they’re doing to try and make that happen.”

Police said this worked well in the past on New Mexico State Highway 228 where the safety corridor is staying indefinitely.

Highway 128 may also keep its corridor status forever depending how long it takes law enforcement to deem it safe.

Hopefully it will and this highway\ can leave its bloody history in its rear view.