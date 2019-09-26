Nissan of Midland will sell cars to people who don't have a driver's license

Every driver needs a license in hand before they pull out onto the road.

However, one Midland dealership doesn’t think that’s a deal breaker for its customers.

No license, no problem.

That’s what ad from the Nissan of Midland promises.

Salesman Steve Hernandez pictured in the ad didn’t want to talk on camera, but told CBS7 this, surprisingly, isn’t illegal.

He calls it a loophole that’s worked out pretty well for him as far as sales go.

Of course, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office warns that might not be the case for those drivers.

“Once you leave that dealership, you hit that public roadway you’re violating the law,” Chief Deputy Rory McKinney said. “You’re operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.”

Anyone caught driving without a license is committing a class C misdemeanor which could earn them a fine up to $500.

McKinney said deputies see cases pretty often where drivers forget to renew their cards.

However, it can be much more dangerous if someone gets behind the wheel if they were never certified to begin with.

“So, does that mean they even know how to operate a motor vehicle properly?” McKinney said. “Do they know how to regard state laws and the signs? I could see where it can be an issue on the law enforcement side.”

We asked Hernandez if he worries about handing over the keys to people who may not even know how to drive, but he said what happens to the drivers after they leave the lot isn’t his problem.

So long as they have full coverage insurance, he’ll make the sale.

“That’s up to their policy and procedures,” McKinney said. “If the DMV in Austin says that their legal to do that, then they’re legal to do that. But the person that leaves there, they’re not legal if they’re operating that motor vehicle.”

Hernandez said he’s gotten a fair share of complaints about this policy over the past few years, but has no intention of pumping the brakes any time soon.