Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Midland, one case is an HEB employee

The City of Midland announced nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing Midland County's total number of cases up to 155.

One of the new cases is an HEB employee at the Loop 250 location.

The city says that the employee was not in a customer-facing role and last worked on Thursday.

Six of the nine cases are family members who had recently attended family gatherings together.

The city says that all six of those patients are now self-isolating at home.

The two remaining cases were contracted through the community.