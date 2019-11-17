Nine arrested in smuggling attempt following high-speed chase

Nine people have been arrested in a smuggling attempt, according to the Presidio County Sheriff's Department, following a high-speed chase that ended with shots fired on Highway 67.

On Saturday night, U.S. Border Patrol alerted the sheriff's deapartment about a pursuit headed toward Presidio. The vehicle was trying to get away after failing to yield to agents.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle weaving into oncoming northbound traffic on Highway 67 in the Shafter area.

The sheriff's department stated in a social media post that the vehicle stopped after shots were fired by deputies to stop the vehicle from colliding with oncoming traffic. The driver and two undocumented male individuals were arrested.

The other six who bailed from the vehicle were eventually found and arrested, law enforcement posted in an update Sunday night.

According to the Presidio County Sheriff's Department, one of nine arrested was a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle the others into the country.

