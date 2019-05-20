'Nightmare scenario': At least 2M people in the path of 'potentially violent' tornadoes

A dangerous day for weather was forecast Monday in portions of Texas and Oklahoma with at least 2 million people in the path of possible tornadoes.

"An outbreak of tornadoes, some potentially long-track and violent, is expected today into this evening," the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) warned.

"I’d certainly label this the 'nightmare scenario,'" meteorologist Mike Smith tweeted, with a display of the storms that are predicted for later Monday.

Atmospheric scientist Roger Edwards tweeted Monday that “this is the rare kind of event that may take many lives. Pray I’m wrong.”

