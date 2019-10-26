'Nick Jr. Live' comes to the Permian Basin

Families in the Permian Basin will have the opportunity to see and meet some of their favorite cartoon characters.

Nick JR. favorites like Paw Patrol, Dora the Explorer and of course, Blue from Blue's Clues will all be featured in the show.

The first ever ‘Nick Jr. Live’ is in town this weekend at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland.

Kaitlyn Sage with Nick JR. Live said this is fun for the whole family and gives West Texans a chance to let loose and have fun.

“I think it is so important for families to come to a show like this to have it be the first time a kid experiences the art and to just expose them to such an exciting lifestyle. It’s something that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Sage.

If you are interested in attending the show, both general and VIP tickets are available for purchase.