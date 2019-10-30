New tech stops drivers from texting and driving

We all know the feeling.

You’re in the car when your phone beeps and feel the urge to answer even though you know you shouldn’t.

Now one company is sending those distractions to voicemail.

“I’ll admit I was really bad about texting and driving just as well as everyone else is,” American Safety Services Salesperson Braydon Brooks said.

Keyword: was.

Now Brooks doesn’t answer a single text while driving an American Safety Services company car … because he can’t.

This is a cell blocker – a device that puts the brakes on all texts, emails and social media apps whenever an employee is behind the wheel—even at red lights.

“If you get a text message, even just to look down, you’re taking your eyes off the road,” American Safety Services New Mexico General Manager Coly Hokett. “So, I think if anybody has access to look at their phone, they’re going to.”

I gave it a shot from the passenger seat shooting him a text and while Brooks was alerted, my DM’s didn’t stand a chance.

“You see you got a text and straight away it goes back to it,” Brooks said as his phone quickly went to black.

The only exception is hands free maps and phone calls.

American Safety Services managers said the new tech is already saving them plenty of headaches, and perhaps lives too.

They used to average about five car wrecks every month.

These last three months—zero.

“I think it’s really helped getting into my wife’s car or anybody else’s car to drive,” Brooks said. “I’m really not as tempted to look at it anymore because I’ve gotten so used to the fact that I can’t.”

While American Safety Services has put phone distractions in their rear-view mirror, too many others still have their heads stuck in the iCloud.

“All the time,” Brooks said about seeing texting and driving on the road. “It’s a pretty bad deal. It’s really bad when they don’t care to hide it either. They’ve got it right in front of their face and they’re texting and swerving off the side of the road.”

So, for now, the best Brooks can do is drive as cautiously as he can until the rest of West Texas gets the message.

Or rather, doesn’t.