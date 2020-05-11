New team brought in to serve meals after ECISD cafeteria worker catches virus

Gonzales Elementary will have a new team serving lunches for now after an ECISD team member tested positive for COVID-19.

ECISD announced one of the cafeteria workers at the elementary school tested positive on Friday. This employee only worked inside the cafeteria and did not have any direct contact with families picking up food.

That employee last worked on May 1.

Days later, when that person found out she had been exposed, ECISD then told all the fellow cafeteria workers to self-quarantine while they sanitized the cafeteria workspace.

