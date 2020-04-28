New parents quarantined for weeks away from twin boys after contracting coronavirus

The parents of newborn twin boys, who had to wait for weeks in quarantine before they could see the babies after contracting COVID-19, finally got to hold them and hope they will all be together at home soon.

While their newborn twins were in the hospital after being born premature, Jen and Andre Laubach, who both contracted COVID-19, had to be quarantined for weeks and get cleared of the virus. (Source: Jen Laubach/WNEM/CNN)

At 32 weeks pregnant with twins, Jen Laubach’s water broke in early April, and she knew it was time to go to the hospital.

But the night before labor started, her husband, Andre Laubach, came down with a violent cough. He had been tested for COVID-19, and the couple was waiting for the results.

"It was heartbreaking. The look on his face just told me, ‘I want to go and be there for you, but I physically can't,’" Jen Laubach said.

Still, the soon-to-be parents got in the car, Andre Laubach attempting to accompany his wife to Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan. They made it about 30 seconds into the trip before their primary care doctor called and confirmed Andre Laubach had COVID-19.

So, Jen Laubach, who was herself displaying symptoms of the virus though not ones as serious as her husband’s, went to deliver her twins all alone. She gave birth to boys Maksim and Mitch, who were healthy but too premature to go home.

Then, Jen Laubach learned she also had COVID-19.

"They basically took them away to the other side of the room right away, maybe 15 feet away from me, started cleaning them up. I was looking over to try and get a glimpse of them, and the nurses were kind of holding them up," she said.

Neither baby had the virus, but both had to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

While their children were in the hospital, the new parents had to be quarantined for weeks and get cleared of the virus. They were finally able to hold the babies for the first time last Thursday.

The Laubachs are still unsure how they caught the virus, but they are relieved to have beaten it. They got to take Mitch home with them, and Maksim should be home soon.

