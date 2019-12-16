New mural gives downtown a new sight

With the help of two artist the downtown Midland just got a little more colorful and interactive.

The Midland County Library unveiled their new mural and sculpture at the downtown library, Monday afternoon.

The artist, Calina Mishay and Rae Ripple have been working for the past 3 months on the over 400-foot-long and 30-foot-tall mural, which is located at Midland Library at the Plaza.

A special hot air balloon sculpture with 7 birds were created to honor the victims lost during the attacks of August 31st.

"I am originally from Dallas but moved to Big Spring about 10 years ago and West Texas has just welcomed me with open arms. The fact that I get to leave a piece of me here forever and I do not know, it's just overwhelming. It is very overwhelming,” said Ripple.

They say they are proud that their work will continue to help shape the downtown revitalization into the future.

"To go here and have such a big part of something and be able to come back and see it in a year what’s happen and the blooming of the town and the acceptance of other artists coming in and doing stuff. That is going to be worth every long day that you could ever want. It is special,” said Mishay.

Both the artist wants to invite the community to interact and take selfies with the mural and they ask to be tagged in the pictures taken.