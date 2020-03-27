New hotel opens in Midland, hopes to be example in uncertain times

While many businesses are scaling back operations during the COVID-19 crisis, Hampton Inn opened a new hotel off of Interstate 20 and Rankin Highway in Midland on Thursday.

"Opening this hotel is going to be an example to our community," general manager Daniel Segundo said. "We're going to fight through this thing. We're going to make it, and our economy is going to come out of it."

The move to open comes at a time of great uncertainty for the travel and service industries.

"I've heard of hotels closing," Segundo said. "I've heard of hotels closing floors just to cut operational costs. It's very unfortunate, but at the same time there are other ones who are pushing through the storm. Who are doing what they can."

Segundo said the company did think of delaying the opening, but there were several short and long term benefits to opening, including providing dozens of jobs to local workers.

"There's a lot of people I know that have lost their job," front office manager Lucy Salamanca said. "So I definitely feel blessed, and the staff here feels blessed to still have a job and still be able to work."

About 12 guests spent the first night in the hotel, and while most of the beds have never been slept in, the staff is working extra to make sure they keep themselves and guests safe.

"Obviously we can't serve a buffet breakfast like we normally would," Segundo said. "So we're doing on-the-go grab bags. Everyday our rooms are disinfected all the way through. As soon as you step on property, this place is clean."