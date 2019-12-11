New exhibit opens at George W. Bush Childhood Home

The George W. Bush Childhood Home has a new exhibit for the first time since opening in 2006, and it's already making a good first impression.

"It feels good, it's nice and fresh having something new in the home," said Matt Burns, a volunteer with the home.

The Bush family treasured their friends wherever they lived, and this exhibit showcases their years-long friendship with Midlanders Dottie and Earle Craig.

"The Bushes touched people so much that they held on to all the correspondence and all the documents that they did for so many years. It kind of speaks volumes to the influence that the Bushes had to all the people in their lives," said Burns.

Archival intern Ashley Spears spent months assembling the collection of pictures and letters exchanged between the couples.

"I didn't realize we had something like that, and so I thought "Wow we really need to put this out where people can see it," said Spears.

Spears found pieces that went all the way back to the 1960's.

"I just believe these four people were friends from the early 50's until Dottie and Earle both died in the late 2000's, so this is a friendship for a lifetime, so that's why we wanted to call it a "Friendship for a Lifetime, the Earle and Dottie Craig Collection.'"