Four new dining spots are set to open in Odessa later this year.

The Parks Legado Town Center off Highway 191 is adding new businesses.

Management tells CBS7 Drew Brees Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is set to open on July 1, 2020.

In August, two new spots are scheduled to open: Popbar and Grub Burger Bar.

Then this fall, a new microbrew pub is set to open.

Growler USA has an October 2020 opening date, according to Parks Legado management.