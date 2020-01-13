New city council members take their oaths

One city in the Permian Basin has newly elected officials ready to serve their community.

The City of Midland held a swearing-in ceremony for each newly elected city council official on Monday morning.

Council members, Jack Ladd and Lori Blong along with the new mayor took their oath to serve and protect the Tall City.

Each of the 3 new city council members agree that they are ready to continue the work to keep Midland one of the fastest growing cities.

"My job is to empower people to do what they do. That is why even working with the city staff, empowering them to move forward at the things they are best at and begin to empower our citizens to own a greater vision which demands more of elected officials, so we keep going forward,” said Payton.

The first city council meeting with the new members will be Tuesday, January 14th at 10:00 A.M.

“The greater vision does not come from the elected officials. It comes from the people we represent, who then challenge the elected officials to make this thing happen,” said Payton.

