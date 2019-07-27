New business gives parents a break and takes care of kids

People say that being a parent is the hardest job you can have. Well a new business in Midland looks to give parents a break, while still making sure their kids are taken care of.

WowMoms World held its grand opening Saturday, showing off all it has to offer.

“From a spa to a gym to a breast feeding room to an aesthetics room,” owner Annette Uranga said. “A play area. A cafe. Arts room. Anything and everything you can think of under one roof.”

WowMoms is a Canadian company that provides a clean, relaxing and fun environment for the whole family. The Midland location is just its second franchise in the United States.

“It all started when we had our two-year-old, and we ran out of options in Midland,” Uranga said. “We were having to travel to Dallas or San Antonio to do something fun and exciting for him. I thought surely I’m not the only mother that wants something else to do, so we thought Midland would be the perfect place to bring it to.”

Of course, parents can play along with their kids, or enjoy the amenities by themselves while staff members look after the little ones.

“I absolutely love it,” local mom Tiffany Aguilera said. “It is so gorgeous. I’ve been actually looking for something to get me back into working out. So I think this is like the perfect place.”

The business may be called WowMoms, but WowDads can enjoy it too.

“We have daddy and me classes as well,” Uranga said. “If dad wants to bring their kid to a swim class or just play with them and have bonding time, they are more than welcome.”