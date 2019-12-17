New art piece illuminates Odessa skyline

A new spire and work of art helps illuminate and bring life to the Odessa skyline.

Odessa Arts unveiled the spire on Monday evening with a celebration filled with music and the official lighting of the tower.

According to Odessa Arts Executive Director, Randy Ham the public art project took the old Cloth World sign and created a new art piece to give Odessans a sense of history and pride.

"Public art contributes to quality of life because it will give the community a sense of pride. There is nothing worse than saying you don't like where you live. So, if you have art and you can say I live where that thing is then that gives you a sense of place and pride,” said Ham.

The art project was funded in part by the City of Odessa and then by private donations.

The artist and the City of Odessa wants to encourage residents to check out this new project which is in downtown Odessa on 8th street and Maple Avenue.

