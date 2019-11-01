Beto O'Rourke ending presidential campaign

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke is dropping out of the race for president, the candidate announced on his Twitter account.

O'Rourke was one of many candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

In 2018 O'Rourke ran an unsuccessful campaign against Republican Ted Cruz to become a United States Senator of Texas.

O'Rourke shared the following on Twitter:

"Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.

In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."