New Odessa conference center goes over budget for the second time

For the second time, the new Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in downtown Odessa has gone over budget.

The Odessa City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss plans to cover the extra $3.6 million needed to finish construction.

According to the council, the extra funds are due to limited workers and resources around the Permian Basin.

"I think what most of us do not understand is that the places from which we get money have restrictions on them and not all monies are the same," said Council Member Peggy Dean.

Officials said the extra funds will come from the city's hotel-motel tax, which is money allocated for tourism projects around Odessa.

"The hotel/ motel funds can only be spent on a project like a conference center,” said Dean.

The Odessa Marriott is set to open in August of this year.