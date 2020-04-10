New OPEC-Russia production cuts do "nothing" to help Permian Basin

A deal to reduce oil production between Russia and OPEC hopes to stabilize the global oil and gas market. However, some experts think it could be too little, too late.

According to energy market expert Dr. Anas Alhajji, Russia and OPEC will cut production by about 10 million barrels per day.

An additional 5 million will be cut by countries like the United States, Brazil, and Mexico, which almost ruined the deal by trying to scale back by 100,000 barrels instead of the requested 400,000.

“That halted everything until [Friday],” Alhajji said. “Today we heard the President of Mexico thanking President Trump. [He said] President Trump basically called him and said that the U.S. will cut 250,000 on behalf of Mexico, and Mexico will only cut 100,000.”

But even with this the unprecedented global pact, Alhajji said it still won’t fix the massive oversupply that has crippled the market.

“In April the decline in demand could be something between 20 to 30 million barrels a day,” Alhajji said. “At 10 million cut or 15 million cut, that’s not going to make it. So for Texas producers, really it means nothing.”

Alhajji also warned that state and federal regulations or proration could make things worse.

“The involvement of the government, especially the Texas Railroad Commission, in this is really a bad choice,” Alhajji said. “The Texas Railroad Commission can regulate by law. But regulations are one thing; enforcement is another. The Texas Railroad Commission doesn’t have enough resources to enforce regulations.”

Instead he believes decisions on cutting back or shutting in should fall on local producers, while everyone waits out this pandemic.

“The shale industry is going to come back stronger,” Alhajji said. “It’s going to be smaller, but more fit and more able to deal with a crisis like this in the future than now.”