New Micro Market helps with downtown revitalization

A new market that opened in one West Texas city is giving residents a new place to shop, eat, and play all in the downtown area.

Lauren Johnston, co-owner of Micro Market Midland said she knew the Tall City needed a concept like this shopping center in order to keep the downtown revival, going strong.

She said the market, which consists of 6 different shops will offer Midlanders something new every time they visit.

“It feels really good to bring something to Midland that we didn't necessarily have before. The shops are small, which is the point. It gives almost an out of town feel, like an Austin, Dallas, New York vibe even, which people have really responded well too,” said Johnston.

Velvet Mesquite Designs will offer visitors different floral options and act as a working space for event planning.

Cpl. Ray’s Coffee will give downtown strollers new options of lattes and cappuccinos.

Coco Bananas Boutique offers their customers an array of clothing options and accessories like purses and jewelry.

Micro Market Midland gave SisterDough Doughnuts a perfect location to open their first physical location.

And Popville, which is one of the 5 main shops is a branch off of Fountainville.

Johnson said the 6th shop will change regularly to support and promote different small businesses in the Tall City.

“It's already pretty heavy foot traffic with the Double Tree and the Bush Center and when the park is in its just going to be even better and we just wanted to be able to bring something new to downtown Midland that it didn't have until now,” said Johnston.

Cory Maxwell is a barista at Cpl. Ray’s Coffee and said the owners searched for a year before finding Micro Market Midland to open their 3rd location.

He said their ‘mom and pop’ shop ties in perfectly with the idea behind the market which is to bring local businesses into downtown Midland.

“With the Micro Market, it was just that goldilocks zone. It was what we were looking for and it seems it's like what they were looking for, so it was a win, win,” said Maxwell.

Clarissa Cortez works at Velvet Mesquite Designs and said their floral shop serves people all around the Permian Basin which is why they wanted their first store location to be somewhere all about future growth.

Cortez said the market, which is across the street from the new Bush Convention Center and soon to be Centennial Park will help bring a new sense of pride in downtown.

“Whenever Micro Market became available we jumped at the opportunity to come here and provide Midland with a floral shop, we have been working literally out of a laundry room for a very long time. When they said Micro Market, we said we got it,” said Cortez.

Micro Market Midland held their grand opening this Saturday evening.

According to Johnston, the event featured the Grinch and gave people in the Tall City a chance to see these shops first hand.