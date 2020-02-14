New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana is all but doomed

New Mexico's bid to become the 12th U.S. state to legalize recreational use of marijuana abruptly fell flat after state senators in a legislature dominated by Democrats rejected a bill that would have forced permission for sales in all of the state's cities and towns.

In a late-night committee vote Wednesday, two Democratic senators joined with Republicans in a 6-4 vote to halt a legalization bill born from yearlong legalization preparation effort by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The vote illustrates the difficulties of using the legislative process and not a ballot initiative to fully legalizing marijuana.

The governor says the legalization of recreational cannabis in New Mexico is inevitable.