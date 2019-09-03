New Fort Stockton police chief named

City of Fort Stockton

News Release

Robert Lee Lujan has been selected as the new Chief of Police in Ft. Stockton, Texas.

He has over 29 years of experience in law enforcement with the Texas Department Of Public Safety Highway Patrol Service.

His duty stations as a Trooper included Presidio, Marfa, Alpine, El Paso and Del Rio.

Robert promoted through the ranks and his last station in Del Rio is where he held the rank of Lieutenant assigned to the Highway Patrol.

He supervised personnel in the Highway Patrol Del Rio Sub-District in South Texas.

Robert Lujan holds a Master’s Peace Officer License through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Education.

He is a native of West Texas and graduated from Van Horn High School and attended Sul Ross State University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 1989.

Robert is a certified TCOLE Instructor and has taught Traffic and Crash investigation topics at the Sul Ross Law Enforcement Academy in Alpine.

Robert is married to Tammy Cash Lujan and has three children.

He is active in the Catholic Church and has assisted with the local Del Rio DPS community toy drive which provided toys and food during Christmas for those that are less fortunate.

Robert looks forward to working with the personnel of the Ft. Stockton Police Department and in protecting the citizens of Fort Stockton.