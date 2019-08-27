New Details about the Swiss racing pilot killed near Big Spring

We are learning more about the accomplished European pilot killed in a Big Spring plane crash Friday night.

Beat Burkart, 50, of Switzerland, was testing a racing plane when he crashed after takeoff.

Burkart was set to fly next month in the 56th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races in the Formula 1 category.

His aircraft was named Montrex racer after his company Montrex LLC which specializes in Swiss watches.

The plane went down after takeoff in the Lomax area south west of Big Spring.

The FFA and the NTSB are still investigating the crash.