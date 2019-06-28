New Cactus II oil pipeline from Wink to Corpus set to open soon

The most prolific oil-producing basin in the United States is set to get a pipeline capacity boost by the end of the third quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Plains All American Pipeline’s Cactus II line is on track to be filled within a week—a necessary step prior to sending commercial quantities of crude oil through the pipeline. Oil will begin flowing on a regular basis by the end of the third quarter, the Reuters source showed.

The Cactus II system of pipelines moves oil from Wink, Texas to Corpus Christi, with a total capacity of 670,000 barrels per day at its full completion, according to Plains All American.

