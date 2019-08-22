New Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center Will Open Next Month

The Cornerstone blessing took place this afternoon in the Tall City. Councilman John B. Love III and the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge helped host the event today.

The blessing that took place was to try and instill the love of Jesus Christ for the new center.

Councilman Love stated that, "The ideal is to get a good sendoff for a building, to bless it, to invoke the aid of Lord Jesus Christ."

The new center will offer halls and exhibits for people and is planned to open in late September.

