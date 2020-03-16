Need Wifi? Sparklight offers free hotspot

If you're needing wifi, Sparklight is opening up a free wifi hotspot.

You can jump on the free wifi, while sitting in you're car in the parking lot in front of the Sparklight local Odessa office.

It's located on 52nd street, next to the post office.

“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO in a written media release. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”

In addition, Sparklight is making unlimited data available to all its internet customers through mid April, and will waive late fees for the next 60 days.

If you need more information, Sparklight says customers can call 877-692-2253.