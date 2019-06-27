Nearly 40,000 fireworks recalled ahead of Fourth of July

Tens of thousands of fireworks are being recalled for packing too big of a bang.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the “overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”

The recalls include consumer fireworks brands under dozens of product names. All were made in China.

The recalled products are marketed by:

-- Grandma’s Fireworks - 25,000 units

-- Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks – 11,000 units

-- Keystone G-Force Fireworks – 1,660 units

-- GS Fireworks – 260 units

The CPSC says consumers should return these products for a full refund.

