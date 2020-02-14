Nearby facility breathing new life into old windturbine blades

Wind turbines are a monument of green energy, but what happens when you need to replace the turbine blades? And where do the blades go?

Texas Parks & Wildlife

For a time, most blades were just put into landfills. But one company is trying to change that in Sweetwater.

“We’re doing the opposite of that. We’re actually keeping the blades from going to landfills,” said Don Lilly, C.E.O, of Global Fiberglass Solutions Inc.

Global Fiberglass Solutions is all about viable and sustainable solutions for recycling fiberglass.

Something that is all over West Texas-wind turbine blades.

“We’ve figured out how to use, basically 99.9% of the blades,” Lilly explains.

And what comes out of that 99% are fiberglass pellets. Pellets that can be repurposed to a variety of end products that global fiberglass solutions then sells.

“We’ve actually come up with products that people are actually wanting to buy. So, this put it in a very good situation. In regard to take what’s left of wind turbine blade, to be used in a remanufactured product,” said Lilly.

Some examples include barriers, guardrails, among other things.

Higher forms of product can include materials to construct sturdy flooring and walls.

Samples are already being producing in Sweetwater.

