Navy shares photo of Midland sailor serving on USS Ronald Reagan

A local sailor is being recognized for his work in the Navy.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach shared this photo of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Megan May from Midland recording aircraft weight on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

According to a release, the USS Ronald Reagan is in the Coral Sea participating in Talisman Sabre 2019 with Australia.

Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5 which operates in the Indo-Pacific Region.