National Guard tests for COVID-19 in Ector County

The National Guard has been performing drive-thru COVID-19 tests across West Texas, and on Saturday they were in Odessa.

The Coliseum was used as the site to test Ector County residents for the coronavirus.

The Texas Air National Guard estimates they were able to test at least 100 people.

“I think it’s really important,” Air National Guardsman Joshua Rakes said. “Because I know in a lot of cases people aren’t sure whether they have COVID-19 or not. Of course some cases are asymptotic, so I think that’s really helpful. And when they do have the symptoms, they can have an actual test result, instead of trying to guess it themselves.”

The testing process has three stations.

First you check in and have your appointment confirmed. Then your personal information is confirmed. Lastly, a medical professional administers the swab test.

“We try not to intimidate anybody,” Rakes said. “You see a bunch of guys in uniforms, it might be a little scary. We try to put on a friendly face. We’re Texans helping Texans.”

Officials said test results will take about a week to get back, because of the recent uptick in tests being performed.

On Sunday, The National Guard has two more Permian Basin stops.

They will be at the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to test Midland County residents.

They’ll also be at Big Spring’s Trinity Baptist Church during that same time.