National Guard performs drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Reeves County

National Guard testing teams have been hopping from city to city across Texas checking people for COVID-19, and Monday they were in Reeves country.

“We are Texans helping Texans,” National Guardsman Michael Lucena said. “So whatever the governor wants us to do, we’re ready to jump the gun, and whatever needs to be done we’ll do it.”

Reeves County officials like Jerry Bullard are thankful for the help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Never in my career as an emergency manager has anything been this big in the state of Texas,” Bullard said.

Bullard and other local leaders don’t want the National Guard’s presence or the dozens of tests being performed to worry locals.

“It’s a great help,” Bullard said. “It’s a great resource. I hope that people don’t take it as scary. They’re just doing their job and helping.”

So what can you expect when the drive-thru testing comes to town?

“We’re going to check their ID,” Lucena said. “We’re going to call the verification center that they have an appointment. Medical personnel are going to be conducting the test. Always remaining six feet away, not touching the patient, not touching the vehicles.”

Officials say those who’ve been tested will get their results back in 72 hours.

On Tuesday the National Guard will be performing drive-thru testing in Mentone and Crane.

A schedule of the testing team’s other upcoming West Texas stops can be found here.