Napping 3-year-old shot by stray bullet at New York daycare

Police in New York say a shootout that started blocks away ended with a bullet going through the walls of an in-home daycare, hitting a 3-year-old boy in the arm.

The Albany Police Department confirmed Friday eight people between the ages of 15 and 21 were arrested in connection with the shooting that left a toddler injured.

"This was unconscionable, what happened… in broad daylight, with children in the area, where we have individuals who are firing indiscriminately up and down the street,” Chief Eric Hawkins said.

It’s believed about 10 shots were fired after masked men began shooting at a group of individuals Thursday, according to officials.

Police say one of the bullets went through a home with a daycare inside, and a napping 3-year-old was hit in the arm. The victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We have a child that's simply sleeping in a bed that was a victim here. There could've been many others,” Hawkins said.

The other children at the daycare were kept on lockdown for hours, even as parents rushed to the scene.

Police say the eight people who were taken into custody were located in a nearby home shortly after the shooting. Officers also recovered three firearms.

All eight are charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. It’s unclear how they are connected to the shooting.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan issued a statement Thursday on the incident.

"Every time I’ve addressed the issue of gun violence in our city, I have stressed that if people continue to use guns to settle their disputes, it is only a matter of time before a child is shot. Unfortunately, that time came this afternoon when a 3-year-old boy was shot in the arm after a stray bullet entered his daycare provider’s home," she said.

The police investigation into the shooting is ongoing. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information.

