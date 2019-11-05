Names released in deadly officer-involved shooting in Odessa

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has released the names of a deputy and a suspect who were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting on Friday night.

Luis Fino Nabarrette III, 38. (Photo: Odessa Police Department)

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Dustin Alderman shot and killed 38-year-old Luis Fino Nabarrette III.

Nabarrrette had an active warrant for Aggravated Assault.

On Friday night Nabarrette was spotted and a chase began along Interstate 20.

The chase ended at 12th Street and Jackson where Nabarrette reportedly got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at Deputy Alderman who shot and killed him.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.