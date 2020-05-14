NY woman loses husband, son to coronavirus less than a month apart

A New York family has been shattered by the COVID-19 pandemic after it claimed the lives of a father and son less than a month apart.

Froyla Almazan’s only son, 43-year-old Edwin Almazan, died from COVID-19 less than a month after her husband, 79-year-old Jose Almazan, died from the virus. (Source: Family photos/GoFundMe/WCBS/CNN)

Froyla Almazan’s only son, 43-year-old Edwin Almazan, died from coronavirus Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day. It came less than a month after her husband, 79-year-old Jose Almazan, died from the virus on Good Friday.

“It is devastating. It was just the three of them. They were always together, and I just don’t know what the days to come are going to look like,” said Jose Alamazan’s niece, Nancy Scovotti.

Members of the New Rochelle, New York, community gathered Tuesday to grieve with Froyla Alamazan. She and her family served food at Little Mexican Cafe with heart and welcomed customers like family. Her husband started the business in 1990.

“It’s all about family, and that’s what they created. They brought the Mexican culture. That’s what Mexican culture is about: family,” said family friend Luis Rivera.

Scovotti is not sure what the future holds for her aunt or the family restaurant, but she is grateful to the community for their support. A GoFundMe to aid the Almazan family has raised more than $45,000.

“The street hasn’t been the same with their passing. New Rochelle took a big loss - great people, hard workers, very humble,” Rivera said. “Coronavirus done taken a lot of beautiful souls. It’s hard to believe. I can’t believe it.”

Edwin Almazan will be remembered for his culinary skill and love of cars. His father, Jose Almazan, will be remembered for his warm generosity and devotion to family.

Health officials believe one of the earliest cases in the New York City area may have been in New Rochelle. Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented a 1-mile radius “containment area” in the city in March.

