NICU web cameras allow parents to watch babies from afar

A New York hospital is letting parents use cameras to watch their babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The camera system at Golisano Children's Hospital is called Angeleye.

The monitors are for parents whose newborns need to stay at the hospital for more than a couple of days.

A nurse can position one of the 20 cameras to focus on a specific child. Then, parents can log in to view their newborn on a computer or app.

Angeleye also lets out-of-state family members see the newborns.

The hospital said NICU babies have gotten more than 14,000 views.

They tweeted that they are raising money so they can purchase more cameras.

Copyright 2020 WROC via CNN. All rights reserved.