NFL to begin season as scheduled in September

Football fans can get their gear ready! It appears the NFL is not planning any delays due to COVID-19.

During a conference call Tuesday, league officials announced the season will start in September and teams will play their full 16 game schedule with fans in attendance. International games are also still planned.

The coronavirus outbreak prompted other sports like professional baseball and soccer to postpone seasons.

The NBA suspended the remainder of its games and on the collegiate level, all spring championships were cancelled.

The NFL has not been completely unaffected. Teams are engaged in virtual workouts this off season.

