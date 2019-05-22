NC teacher threatened to ‘shoot up’ her elementary school, officials say

An elementary school teacher will not be back with her North Carolina class.

Kristen Thompson was arrested after investigators say she threatened to shoot up her North Carolina school. (Source: WNCN/Orange County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Officials said she resigned after her alarmed co-workers reported she was threatening to “shoot up the school.”

Parents entrusted 38-year-old Kristen Thompson with their kids. Now a new picture of the Pathways Elementary School teacher is emerging.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson abruptly quit Friday, after her fellow teachers came forward that same day to report the alleged threats.

Thompson was arrested Tuesday and received a $1,000 bond. She faces a felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence.

"They always say, ‘If you see something, say something.’ That goes for if you hear something,” said Alicia Stemper with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said this was Thompson’s first year at the school.

“She’s around the kids all the time,” said parent James George. “So yeah, it’s more scary for a teacher saying that stuff than it would be somebody outside.”

Stemper said law enforcement and school administrators are working very closely together, and that the sheriff’s office has extra personnel at the school.

Thompson is no longer allowed on any school property.

