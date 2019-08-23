NASA names Mars rock after the Rolling Stones

There's no denying the Rolling Stones rock the planet.

NASA named a golf-ball-sized rock on the red planet the "Rolling Stones rock." (Source: NASA)

Now, they're rocking Mars, too.

Scientists gave it the name after the InSight Mars lander touched down back in November. Its landing thrusters blew the rock about 3 feet.

It was a crossfire hurricane of sorts.

In any case, NASA says that's the farthest a stone has ever rolled during a landing on another planet.

Robert Downey Jr. announced the honor Thursday night before the band performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger appeared smitten with the honor, or his tongue may have been firmly in cheek.

Jagger told the crowd “NASA has given us something we’ve always dreamed of – our own rock on Mars.”

