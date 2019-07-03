‘My hero, my angel, my brother’: Boy, 7, saves sister from drowning after seizure in Ga. pool

After a 7-year-old boy saved his 20-year-old sister’s life in a backyard swimming pool, the siblings say they have an unbreakable bond.

Aiden McCullough, 7, jumped into action when his sister, 20-year-old Morgan Smith, suddenly had a seizure in the swimming pool at their home in Brantley County, Ga.

Smith says she was on the pool’s bottom step when she started seeing black spots. She doesn’t remember what happened next.

But Aiden says his sister fell backwards into the pool.

"I was thinking like, 'Oh, my God, oh, my God, she’s going to die,’” he said.

The 7-year-old’s instincts kicked in. He grabbed Smith by the hair, holding her head above the water and screaming for help until the adults ran outside.

Smith says if it weren’t for Aiden, she would have drowned. She says she’s thankful he was in the right place at the right time and ready to step in when she needed him most.

"I know that there are real life angels because I'm lucky enough to call him mine. I have an everyday superhero in my life,” she said. "That's my hero, my angel, my brother."

Aiden says it’s amazing he was able to save his sister, and he will never forget it.

