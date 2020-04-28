Music City Mall releases statement about re-opening Friday

THE MUSIC CITY MALL ISSUED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT TO CBS7 ABOUT RE-OPENING FRIDAY:

Music City Mall is eager to re-open its doors in a safe manner as outlined by the Governor’s order this Friday, May 1st. With over 100 merchants, there are a lot of logistics involved. We are working with our merchants to make sure that the mall remains a safe environment for families to shop and dine.

During our closure, we have conducted a thorough, deep cleaning of the mall. As soon as we know more from our merchants about what Friday might look like, we will let everyone know. One thing is for sure, social distancing will be encouraged including keeping 6 feet minimum distance from others within the mall. We will adhere to all requirements, including monitoring occupancy to ensure it is below what is required.

Music City mall will be open 11am-7pm Monday-Saturday and noon-6pm on Sunday.