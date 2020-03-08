Mural pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's Legacy

It’s been more than a month since basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.

Now one Midland household found a way to honor his legacy forever.

For decades, Kobe Bryant’s powerful athleticism and unmatched focus on the basketball court made him a household name.

But at the Lujan home, he’s literally larger than life.

“He’s pretty special to us,” Jessica Lujan said.

That’s putting it mildly.

Artist Gabriel Portillo who painted the mural in his mother’s garage has looked up to Kobe his entire life, donning the 8 and 24 every chance he could and trying to live like the man who made those numbers famous.

“It’s just something that’s inspired me in my years in sports and outside of sports too. Just having that mamba mentality,” Portillo said. “Trying to be the best at whatever, whatever it was he was doing.”

For Portillo, losing Bryant was devastating.

“I felt like the whole world kind of stopped in its tracks for a bit,” Portillo said.

Gone, but far from forgotten.

The Lujan family carries on Bryant’s legacy of fierce competitiveness.

Only now, instead of seeing him on the court, they’ll look to Gabriel’s mural for inspiration.

“Every day as I leave for work it reminds me to work harder, to be better and to keeping working at whatever we’re going to that day just to have a good attitude about it,” Lujan said.

The attitude of the Black Mamba.

