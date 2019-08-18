Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in west Odessa, fire has been put out

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at around 4 p.m. Sunday and put it out in less than an hour, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said two storage sheds in a resident's backyard were destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it could have possibly been started by burning trash or debris at or near the residence, according to the ECSO.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said no injuries have been reported, and nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. Although the fire is out, emergency crews are still on scene putting out hot spots.

According to the ECSO, a community member reported a structure fire on South Mohawk Avenue and West Tee Pee Train in West Odessa around 3:45 p.m.

Odessa Fire Rescue, the Odessa volunteer fire department and ECSO responded. The fire was reportedly put out at around 4:19 p.m.