Motorcyclist dies in Thursday afternoon crash in Ector County

DPS has identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash west of Odessa on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Timmy J. Daniels, 54, of Odessa.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to North Tripp Avenue and Swan Road at 4:46 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Nissan Murano and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Daniels, passed away at the scene.

The passenger of the Murano was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Murano was traveling north on Tripp while the motorcycle was traveling south.

DPS says that the Murano tried to turn west onto Swan Road and hit the motorcycle.