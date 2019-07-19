Motorcyclist is dead following accident in West Odessa

A motorcyclist is dead following an accident in Ector County on West University and Sycamore Drive near the Stripe's gas station.

While on scene, a CBS7 reporter saw officials put a white drape over a person's body and put it in an ambulance.

There is no word yet on what led to the accident, but it was between a motorcycle and a white truck around 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities are still investigating on scene and traffic going eastbound is still shutdown at last check.

