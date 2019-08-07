Mother who died protecting her 2-month-old son during Walmart shooting was from Odessa; Died alone in hospital

Jordan and Andre Anchondo had gone to the store after dropping off their 5-year-old daughter at cheer practice, Jordan's aunt Elizabeth Terry told CNN.

The couple brought along their 2-month-old son as they shopped for school supplies for their daughter.

Only the little boy would survive.

As the gunfire erupted, Jordan, 24, shielded her baby, Terry said. Andre, 23 jumped in front of his wife, said another relative, Jesse Jamrowski.

"The baby still had her blood on him. You watch these things and see these things and you never think this is going to happen to your family," Terry said.

"How do parents go school shopping and then die shielding their baby from bullets?"

In addition to their 5-year-old-daughter, the couple leaves behind another child, aged 2.

The first call of an active shooter went out at 10:39 a.m. local time, authorities said. Around 2 p.m., Anchondo's relatives started calling each other, saying the couple was not answering their phones, Terry said.

The baby was "pulled from under her body," said Terry, the sister of Anchondo's father, Paul, for whom the injured infant is named. The infant suffered broken fingers but is home with family, Terry said.

Jordan Anchondo died alone at the hospital because no friends or loved ones were able to immediately find her, her aunt said. "It took us a while to confirm and identify her throughout all the chaos," she said.

The couple had recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Andre Anchondo owned a mechanic shop in El Paso, Terry said. Originally from Odessa, Texas, Jordan Anchondo loved being a mother to her children, Terry said.

"She had the most contagious smile and laugh," Terry told CNN. "We lost the light of our family and the light of our heart."