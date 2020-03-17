Mother scours social media for daughter's milk after hoarders clear shelves

One mother is begging you not to horde staples during this pandemic.

Hilia Torres's four-year-old daughter suffers from a serious brain issue.

The Midland mother said panic buying is making it hard to find the only milk that her daughter can drink.

She searched six different stores to no avail and ultimately had to turn to social media to find her daughter's milk.

"The difficulties I face with my daughter is that if she doesn’t have enough food on hand, diapers and wipes, her immune system is compromised,” Torres said. “She doesn’t have the same immune system as everybody else. You know, I’m even scared that the coronavirus does get here, is she going to be affected."

Torres has been able to find milk for her daughter, but she's worried about other mothers in her shoes.

