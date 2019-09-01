Mother of 17-month-old shot in shooting spree writes about what happened

Anderson Davis was hit by bullet shrapnel during the shooting spree across Odessa Saturday.

She was hit in the chest and face. Her mother wrote the following note on her GoFundMe page:

"We are on a very long drive to Lubbock. Anderson is a live and that is a prayer answered bigger than I've ever had to pray. Her vitals are good. She is being flown to Lubbock while we drive. Not getting to fly with her is beyond painful.

Anderson is 17 months old, has shrapnel in her right chest, which thank God is superficial. She has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue and her front teeth were knocked out. She is alive.

When others today are not alive. I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters. Pray that whatever is causing them to do this will be defeated by God and they will stop shooting."

