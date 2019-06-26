More than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail found in late postal worker’s storage unit

The U.S. Postal Service is apologizing to customers after bundles of stolen mail were recently found in a private storage unit.

In an email confirming the discovery, the USPS said there were about 1,000 pieces of stolen mail from about 13 to 15 years ago, along with roughly 11,000 USPS Return Receipt post cards.

The items were found in a storage unit that was previously owned by a postal worker who has since died. Family members made the discovery and turned over the mail to USPS.

“We consider this mail to have been stolen. We don’t know why the employee committed this illegal act, nor do we know how or exactly when the mail was taken from a postal facility to the storage unit. We delivered the mail after conducting a thorough review of the pieces and the mail was properly prepared,” a postal service spokesperson said.

He added that aside from the Return Receipts, most of the mail was First-Class and Priority mail and periodicals. All of the mail was in sealed envelopes and packages.

The postal service is working on returning all of the mail to the rightful owners in Hawaii and the mainland, along with an apology.

Customers with concerns are being asked to call 808-423-3428.

