More than 10 dumpsters of trash collected during West Odessa clean-up

An Ector County Commissioner candidate held a 'Dump and Meet' this weekend.

What exactly does that mean?

Well, one of the issues that Precinct 1 candidate Mike Gardner has been focused on during his campaign is illegal dumping.

So, with the help of local organizations, Gardner and the West Odessa community filled up about 12 dumpsters of trash during this drop-off and clean-up opportunity on Saturday.

The event was so successful that residents are trying to see if they can have four clean-ups like this a year.

